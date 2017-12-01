After a couple of very successful months on a global scale, Huawei made market analysts predict an unprecedented quarterly win over Apple in smartphone volume during the holiday season with the introduction of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

But iPhone X production quickly escalated, while the Chinese champion’s latest flagships are still nowhere to be found stateside. Officially, that is, because a number of unauthorized US sellers have been able to secure some “international” stock.

Factory unlocked GSM variants of the 5.9-inch Mate 10 can be purchased on Amazon or eBay right now in exchange for anywhere between $650 and $730. Top-rated eBay merchant NeverMSRP can cut you the best deal, as always, at $649.99, and you’re free to choose between black and brown flavors.

The “Mocha Brown” and standard black models are cheapest on Amazon from Quality Deals Shopping Center, at $699 apiece, while also shipping from Melofone and NGP Store USA for $710 and $729 respectively.

Unfortunately, if you do decide to pull the trigger now, you will not qualify for a valid US warranty. That also goes for the Mate 10 Pro, which currently fetches a whopping $899 on Amazon, shipped and sold by third-party retailer NGP Store USA.

Then again, the alternative is to wait… and hope for the best. That’s a real shame, because confusing feature differences aside, the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are some fine pieces of high-end mobile equipment.