Android

Enterprise customers can get $100 at T-Mobile for every line they switch

Contents
Advertisement

T-Mobile relaunched its business-side platform in 2015 and has been growing its customer ranks steadily. In a sector where coverage is more important than anything, though, getting decision-makers to switch can be quite difficult. Whatever the case, the Un-carrier will try anyways.

For a limited time, T-Mobile will give a $100 credit for every line up to 100 lines switched away from AT&T, Sprint or Verizon onto a T-Mobile ONE for Business plan.

Companies and governments can take advantage of “buy one, get one free” deals active on LG and Galaxy phones.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones
Tags
business, carriers, Deals, News, T-Mobile, US
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.