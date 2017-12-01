Enterprise customers can get $100 at T-Mobile for every line they switch
T-Mobile relaunched its business-side platform in 2015 and has been growing its customer ranks steadily. In a sector where coverage is more important than anything, though, getting decision-makers to switch can be quite difficult. Whatever the case, the Un-carrier will try anyways.
For a limited time, T-Mobile will give a $100 credit for every line up to 100 lines switched away from AT&T, Sprint or Verizon onto a T-Mobile ONE for Business plan.
Companies and governments can take advantage of “buy one, get one free” deals active on LG and Galaxy phones.
