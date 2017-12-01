Android

BlackBerry will pay Nokia $137 million, try to hit back with other patent lawsuits

Apple and Qualcomm may be capturing all the media attention right now with their far-reaching, high-stakes and increasingly ugly legal war, but there are actually other big tech companies embroiled in various conflicts relating to patents and outstanding licensing fees as well.

One such (smaller) dispute has just been settled by the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration, which ruled against BlackBerry Limited in a 2016 standoff with Nokia Corporation.

The company we once knew as Research in Motion needs to pay its old Finland-based arch-rival approximately $137 million, representing money owed to Nokia under the terms of a contended patent license contract between the two fallen tech titans.

BlackBerry doesn’t intend to fight the decision, even though the rejection of its arguments in the case caused it great disappointment. But the enterprise software specialist that authorized TCL to use its highly respected brand on new Android smartphones does want to “vigorously pursue legal remedies in both the US and Germany” for asserted intellectual property infringement.

Nokia will need to defend itself against the IP violation accusations soon enough, but even after licensing its own name to HMD Global for sales of stock Android handsets, the company retained a rich portfolio of patents. So rich that everyone from Samsung to Apple to Xiaomi has recently agreed to settle and pay up rather than fight a losing battle.

Of course, BlackBerry is no patent lightweight either, so this war could go on for quite some time.

