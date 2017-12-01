Android

$300 off the Verizon Pixel 2, plus half off a Google Home

Contents
Advertisement

We’re out and away from Black Friday, but here’s something you’ll want to take with you for the holidays, especially if you’re on Verizon.

You can pick up a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for $300 off if you get either device on a 24-month equipment installment plan. Unlike other deals, there’s no trade-in required.

Buyers can also take advantage of a half-off discount for the Google Home smart speaker just by putting the device in the same cart as the Pixel device. This deal can be had even with the original Pixel and Pixel XL, if you’d prefer — though you won’t be able to take advantage on major discounts on those devices.

No word on when this deal will expire.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android and Me
Source
Verizon
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
carriers, Deals, digital assistant, discounts, Google, Google Home, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, smart speakers, US, Verizon, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.