$300 off the Verizon Pixel 2, plus half off a Google Home

We’re out and away from Black Friday, but here’s something you’ll want to take with you for the holidays, especially if you’re on Verizon.

You can pick up a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for $300 off if you get either device on a 24-month equipment installment plan. Unlike other deals, there’s no trade-in required.

Buyers can also take advantage of a half-off discount for the Google Home smart speaker just by putting the device in the same cart as the Pixel device. This deal can be had even with the original Pixel and Pixel XL, if you’d prefer — though you won’t be able to take advantage on major discounts on those devices.

No word on when this deal will expire.