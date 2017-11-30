While Android power users may have started counting down to the Snapdragon 845-packing Xiaomi Mi 7 announcement, those on tighter budgets are probably more excited about the company’s oft-rumored mid-range Redmi Note 5 with a large 2:1 screen and extra-large battery.

But before we can see that inexpensive beast unveiled, fans of the Chinese OEM in its current best market need to make do with a totally humble, crazy cheap Redmi 5A. Released domestically last month, the 16:9 5-incher is kicking off its first India sale on December 7 with “conventional” bezels in tow, very modest overall specs, and a starting price of Rs. 4,999.

That’s roughly $77, and it hooks you up with an entry-level 2GB RAM/16GB ROM configuration. An extra two thousand rupees, or the total equivalent of $108, will buy you a Xiaomi Redmi 5A version with 3 gigs of memory and 32 of internal storage space, both models offering HD screen resolution, Snapdragon 425 processing power, 13 and 5MP cameras, and a 3000mAh battery.

If you want a little more oomph, slightly thinner display borders and one of those trendy 2:1 aspect ratios, Xiaomi has also confirmed the imminent introduction of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

Confusing branding aside, you have every reason to follow these two’s December 7 China releases and subsequent international expansions. Recently certified by Tenaa, they both look like metal unibody affairs, with up to 4GB RAM in tow, rear-mounted fingerprint scanners, and unfortunately, pre-installed Android 7.1 Nougat software.

The “regular”-sized Xiaomi Redmi 5 should feature a 5.7-inch panel with 1440 x 720 resolution, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, and 3200mAh battery, with all of the specs bumped up for the Redmi 5 Plus to a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 screen, Snapdragon 625 processing power, and 4000mAh juice.