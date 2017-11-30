Verizon 5G home internet service going live in up to five markets in 2018

The 5G standards have yet to be finalized, but it looks like Verizon will be using the term “5G” to describe fixed internet service that will be coming to a few markets next year.

The carrier announced that residential broadband from its opaque 5G network will start up in three to five markets next year with the first green light in Sacramento, California. Trials took place in 11 markets this year using millimeter-wave spectrum.

Verizon estimates that it will crack into a potential market of 30 million households and growing from 2018 onwards.