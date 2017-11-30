Unlocked HTC U11 Life scores official Android 8.0 Oreo update
HTC is no Sony when it comes to updating old Android smartphones to the platform’s newest version, but U11 and U11 Life owners can still enjoy sweet Oreo treats pretty early. Earlier than roughly 99 percent of active Android users out there, and yes, earlier than those in possession of crazy popular flagship devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+.
Wait a minute, didn’t the HTC U11 Life come out with pre-installed Android 8.0 just a few weeks back?
Technically, yes, but only in its international Android One derivation. “Standard” unlocked variants were sadly powered by 7.1 Nougat out the box, which the company’s socially active VP of Product Management confirmed on Twitter earlier today that it’s been “fixed.”
According to Mo Versi, the Android Oreo UI makeover of the unlocked HTC U11 Life is “available to download” already, although it may take a couple of days until reaching all eligible users.
This will definitely sweeten the 5.2-inch mid-ranger’s deal stateside, where folks of all GSM carrier affiliations need to cough up $349 with no strings attached or long-term commitments of any sort.
The “squeezable” phone sports a “classic” Full HD LCD screen with rather excessive bezels, a decent Snapdragon 630 processor, a tiny 2600 mAh battery, and a not-too-shabby combination of a 16MP rear and 16MP front camera.