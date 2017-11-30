HP still dominates as Windows PC OEM, Surface Pro 4 most popular from Microsoft

In the world of personal computers, the tide is turning away from desktops and conventional laptops to convertible tablets and laptops — foldables.

While we don’t have raw numbers from AdDuplex, we do have an idea of how the industry is made up at this point, thanks to data from its analytics SDK on 5,000 Windows Store apps taken on November 27.

Talking about software, more than three of every five devices are on the Windows 10 Creators’ Update (build .1703) and just over one in five are on the fall Creators’ Update (.1709) — not bad results at all for a complex ecosystem such as Windows 10.

For the past several months, the manufacturer picture has been stable: HP leads the way with a quarter of the market share. Dell is at 16 percent, Lenovo comes to third at under 13 percent while ASUS and Acer out of Taiwan round out the top five. In eighth place, Microsoft’s own devices take up 2.7 percent of the market.

In the first-party device category, Surface Pro 4 takes the cake at 39.7 percent while the Surface Pro 3 of 2014 is still holding on at 21.7 percent. The third-place Surface 3, at 10.4 percent, is not too far ahead of the Surface Pro (2017) at 9.2 percent — not too bad for replacement grades at the six-month mark. All we have to do is wait for LTE-equipped Surface Pro devices to show up on the list.

The three bottom performers, with a cumulative share of 2.6 percent, are some of the newest devices: the Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 and Surface Studio.

