Fighting Qualcomm, Apple may make its own power management chips

As Apple heads to battle with Qualcomm on not just patents on modems, but on power management chips, too. Just as Infinite Loop is considering moving away from Qualcomm’s modems, it’s reported to be working on removing any sort of reliance on potential intellectual property from the San Diego-based company — even though Apple claims that its counterpart’s patents are invalid.

Nikkei Asian Review claims that Apple could replace the current power management chip for iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches with one of its own design within the next two years. It currently sources the chips from Dialog Semiconductor, which has taken a hit in the share market since the rumors went out. Sources say that the manufacturing work will go to TSMC, which makes Apple’s A-series mobile application processors.

It’s not the first time this year that Apple has decided to alienate one of its partners as it has decided to go its own on graphics processing silicon, leaving Imagination Technologies scrambling to find a new investor in a private equity firm.