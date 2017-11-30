Eve V flash sale starts December 4 with a $50 doorbuster discount

People funded it. We’ve tracked it. Yep, reviewed it, too. Will you buy it?

The Eve V convertible tablet PC running Windows 10 is still shipping out to Indiegogo backers by the batch, but it seems the people at Eve-Tech really seem keen that they can pull off flash sales starting from December 4 at 2pm GMT (6am Pacific / 9am Eastern).

And while that’s happening, customers can still have a chance at a discount. Interested parties must sign up on Eve’s website in order to be able to purchase a V. After that, they will have a promo code for $50 or €50 off their tablet to be used within the first two hours of the flash sale — this should be enough to cover the cost of shipping and duties to most places including the US and Europe.

The base model at $799 has a Kaby Lake Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The top-end sees a Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1,999. All models include a Bluetooth keyboard that can be attached to the device and a stylus as well.