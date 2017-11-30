Android

Datally is Google’s newest Android app for metering your usage

What if you don’t have an unlimited data plan like everyone’s switching to? Maybe you have an annoying little pest that transmits bursts every so often without directly benefiting you? Or maybe you’ve just got to cut costs down.

Google has a new app called Datally for devices with at least Android 5.0. The top-line function is to give you the big number — the amount of data you used today — see which apps contribute to that number and, if need be, shut off any app from the feed through a VPN. Users can also find local Wi-Fi hotspots with no password or a web-based login.

The app has been in testing in the Philippines where users were able to cut data use by up to 30 percent.

