Best Buy listing claims Google Home Max out December 11
So many down, two to go. Google has yet to launch a pair of products it announced in its October “Made by Google” event — Google Clips and Google Home Max. The latter one has a counterpart, the Google Home Mini, that launched earlier this fall as a smart home speaker for smaller rooms and apartments. The Max was meant to put emphasis on quality sound for music and voice.
Well, the $399 speaker is supposedly coming along soon as Best Buy prematurely listed the product along with an availability date of December 11 — that was before the date was plucked off the page and a more generic “Notify Me” button for availability took its place.
Google did promise that the speaker, which ships with Google Assistant and a free year’s worth of YouTube Music, would come out in December. All we need to make sure now is what day and who’s getting it for Christmas.