iOS app developers won’t be able to submit new apps or changes to existing apps from December 23 to December 27 as iTunes Connect shuts down for Christmas. As the non-essential Apple staffers take their annual break, reviews will be on hold and nothing will get approved.

Publishers are going to have to ramp into gear to put any promotions in their apps and have users download and update them. One way that they can notify users on what’s going on with their apps is through the new 170-character promotional text field in the App Store on iOS 11.

In other words, get that red, white and green up and get the discounts on while you can, devs.