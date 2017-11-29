Android

ZTE Axon 7 purportedly discontinued in the US, Axon 8 hopes linger on

Contents
Advertisement

China-based ZTE has been on a roll in the US over the past year or so, enjoying surprising mainstream success with low-cost smartphones, both unlocked and tied to prepaid wireless service providers.

Although quirky and experimental, the AT&T-exclusive Axon M is certainly also contributing to the company’s slowly improving North American brand awareness. Still, you have to give it to the Axon Pro and especially Axon 7 for substantially raising ZTE’s local profile.

But the Axon 7 is almost a year and a half old, and even if you find the Axon M’s original dual-screen design practical, that’s simply not what anyone expected from a direct sequel. Fortunately, ZTE USA recently confirmed on Twitter that “there will certainly be a follow on to the incredibly successful Axon 7.”

Unfortunately, while we wait for an already long overdue Axon 8, ZTE’s inexpensive mid-2016 flagship has reportedly gone out of production. That’s what a Redditor claims a customer service rep told him when inquiring of a prospective Axon 7 restocking, adding that the Ion Gold and Quartz Gray models “will not be available for sale going forward.”

Listed as out of stock at the OEM’s official US e-store, the Snapdragon 820-powered 5.5-incher is still up for grabs (likely in limited quantities) from third-party seller PandaVida at $399.99, with orders fulfilled by Amazon.

Hopefully, even though the ZTE Axon 7 has reached end of life status, an Android Oreo update is close-by to replace Nougat, which in turn took over from the pre-installed Marshmallow OS.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Axon, Axon 7, Axon 8, Axon M, End of Life, News, Rumors, ZTE
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).