Save big with a special deal on Windscribe VPN

Contents
Advertisement

Keep your family safe from online hackers this holiday season with Windscribe VPN. This powerful VPN is a desktop application and browser extension that protects your privacy 24/7. For a limited time, you can grab a Windscribe VPN lifetime subscription for $49.

Unlike other VPNs that have confusing settings and option menus, Windscribe VPN is simplistic, elegant, and effective. It protects you when you’re browsing online, especially on public WiFi. It’ll also allow you to access geo-locked content from anywhere.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals

Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we’re trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.