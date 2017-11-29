T-Mobile prepares to donate millions with help from your broken phone

T-Mobile has been running fundraisers all throughout the year to support nonprofit organizations and their causes. With the weather and climatological disasters that spread across the United States in 2017, there’s certainly more of an impetus to give back now more than ever.

The Un-carrier has decided to launch a new initiative with its so-called Giving TWOgether Phone Drive. For the entire month of December, anyone can donate a broken phone or tablet at a T-Mobile store to be recycled and see the proceeds from that go into a fund that will be split between Feeding America and veteran-led disaster relief organization Team Rubicon.

T-Mobile will make a $1 million base contribution and then match donation values above that mark.

The company says that broken devices will garner $30 in salvageable value on average, so perhaps that drawer of trash phones may actually come in handy for once.