Samsung graphene battery revolution, Pixel Visual Core extends & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung’s plan to revolutionize batteries with a new graphene technology. Then we talk about the Google Pixel Core as we hear that it’ll extend its functionality to third party apps that run on the Pixel 2. Then we focus on Andy Rubin’s leave of access from Essential, and the reasons why. The ZTE Axon 8 and the possibility of when we can get it. We end today’s show with deals for the Samsung Gear lineup on Best Buy.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Best Buy throws in gift cards with Gear S3, Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro ‘Cyber Week’ purchases
ZTE Axon 7 purportedly discontinued in the US, Axon 8 hopes linger on
Andy Rubin takes Essential leave of absence as ‘inappropriate relationship’ at Google transpires
Pixel Visual Core should make photos taken in Instagram not suck
Samsung plays with graphene balls; when’s the battery revolution coming?

