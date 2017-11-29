If there’s one thing to love about HMD Global’s first-generation Nokia smartphones, that’s definitely the speed and reliability of their software support. Even the low-end 2 and 3 have Android Oreo treats on the way, not to mention regular security patches, both feats being made possible by the Finnish company’s commitment to a pure OS experience.

That, along with great bang for buck, builds pretty high expectations for next year’s flagship Nokia 9, as well as other more modest devices we’re very curious to see named. Will we get a Nokia 5 Plus, Nokia 5 (2018) or something else entirely?

That’s obviously impossible to tell from a newly surfaced TA-1041 model number over at GFXBench, but the specs largely fit what one would predict a Nokia 5 follow-up to include.

We’re talking a 5.2-inch screen with improved Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution, an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 SoC replacing the much lower-clocked SD430 processor inside the original 5, and a generous 4GB RAM.

Also, 64GB internal storage space instead of just 16, a 16MP rear-facing camera upgraded from 13 megapixels, and oddly enough, a 5MP selfie shooter taking an 8MP front unit’s place. Finally, Android 7.1.1 still runs the software show on the unreleased Nokia TA-1041, but that can obviously change between now and the unknown timing of the mid-range 5.2-incher’s launch.