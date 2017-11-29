Android

Honor nearly doubles shipments to India from 2016

The cutthroat smartphone market in India has many players. Xiaomi is keen on whacking Samsung in the head with its simmering growth. But appetite, even with basic saturation, looks to be growing and Huawei’s online-only brand in the country, Honor, is on the rise on that front.

Honor President George Zhao has announced that unit shipments in the subcontinent year-to-date have increased by 98.8 percent from last year. This as the company continues to put pressure on competitors by planning to getting flagship launches in India closer to global launch times.

“We are looking to time our India launches in tandem with global launch and going by that, we should be seeing the new AI phones in India as soon as they are launched in the overseas market,” said P. Sanjeev, vice president of consumer sales for Huawei India.

Those phones include the Huawei Mate 10 and the Honor V10, both featuring the new Kirin 970 chipset with machine learning capabilities. The former launched in October while the latter launched yesterday.

Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Press Trust of India (NDTV)
