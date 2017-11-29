Wearables

Best Buy throws in gift cards with Gear S3, Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro ‘Cyber Week’ purchases

Contents
Advertisement

Even though we saw a number of attractive Samsung smartphones discounted or bundled with substantial gift cards on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company’s tablets unexpectedly made Adobe’s list of top-selling online gadgets for the year’s busiest e-shopping day.

Meanwhile, we can’t say it was much of a surprise that wearable devices largely failed to catch on, but perhaps a few of them are worthy of attention at least now that it’s a little harder to find irresistible deals on high-end Android phones.

The Samsung Gear S3, for instance, is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it’s still a lot handsomer than this year’s Gear Sport. As such, both the Classic and Frontier versions dropped from a $350 MSRP to $280 on Black Friday.

Hardly a massive markdown, and believe it or not, you can actually save more today… on a future Best Buy purchase. That’s because the retailer is running a pretty sweet Cyber Week promotion, technically charging $349.99 for a Gear S3 Classic or Gear S3 Frontier, of which you get a full $100 back on a gift card.

You’re obviously free to use the coupon as you please, which essentially brings the price of the Tizen smartwatch down to $249.99. If you’d rather pay less upfront, the newer, slightly humbler $300 Samsung Gear Sport and $200 Gear Fit2 Pro are themselves sold with complimentary gift cards, but only to the tune of $50.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, iOS, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Android, Best Buy, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Cyber Week, Deals, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear S3, Gear S3 Classic, Gear S3 Frontier, Gear Sport, iOS, News, Samsung, Tizen
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).