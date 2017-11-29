Even though we saw a number of attractive Samsung smartphones discounted or bundled with substantial gift cards on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company’s tablets unexpectedly made Adobe’s list of top-selling online gadgets for the year’s busiest e-shopping day.

Meanwhile, we can’t say it was much of a surprise that wearable devices largely failed to catch on, but perhaps a few of them are worthy of attention at least now that it’s a little harder to find irresistible deals on high-end Android phones.

The Samsung Gear S3, for instance, is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it’s still a lot handsomer than this year’s Gear Sport. As such, both the Classic and Frontier versions dropped from a $350 MSRP to $280 on Black Friday.

Hardly a massive markdown, and believe it or not, you can actually save more today… on a future Best Buy purchase. That’s because the retailer is running a pretty sweet Cyber Week promotion, technically charging $349.99 for a Gear S3 Classic or Gear S3 Frontier, of which you get a full $100 back on a gift card.

You’re obviously free to use the coupon as you please, which essentially brings the price of the Tizen smartwatch down to $249.99. If you’d rather pay less upfront, the newer, slightly humbler $300 Samsung Gear Sport and $200 Gear Fit2 Pro are themselves sold with complimentary gift cards, but only to the tune of $50.