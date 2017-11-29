AT&T tries to sweeten ZTE Axon M purchase with $100 gift card

Will $100 get you to buy a $725 phone that has two screens and flips open like a book? ZTE put out its rather experimental Axon M device and AT&T gladly picked it up for sales, but there’s been a critical malaise of a device that reminds people of the Kyocera Echo of 2011 — impractical, even if made more pretty.

AT&T, though, wants to get this device out to as many customers as possible. So, it’s doing so by offering customers a $100 Visa Reward Card for those who get the device and sign onto an AT&T Next payment plan. The card has to be used within 6 months of issuance. There’s also no word on if this promotion has an end date, either.

Does this make the phone a better deal for you?