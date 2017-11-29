Android

Apple counters Qualcomm battery patent infringement claims with its own

Who improperly used whose battery patents? That’s the question that’s left after Apple has countersued chipmaker Qualcomm.

The company is claiming that the Snapdragon 820 and 800 systems-on-a-chip units violate at least eight patents it owns on minimum power draw, sleep and wake efficiencies and on/off-state efficiencies. Those chipsets were on top-tier Android handsets throughout 2013, 2014 and 2016.

This is on the back of Qualcomm’s own patent suit against Apple on its own battery patents — Apple claims that those patents are invalid. That fight is tied to Qualcomm’s complaint to the International Trade Commission with demands for an import ban on iPhones.

All of this traces back to antitrust concerns against Qualcomm on its hold of the modem market with the Federal Trade Commission and Apple lodging lawsuits with the San Diego-based company.

