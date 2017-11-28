Fly your own drone for just $64

Wouldn’t it be cool to fly your own mini helicopter? Now you can with the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone, and it will only cost you all of $64.

The SKEYE Nano 2 is the world’s smallest camera drone. Control it remotely using the 6-axis flight control system into the tiniest of spaces. Meanwhile, you can stream a real-time first person view directly on your smartphone. Don’t worry about crashing because the drone has built-in auto-functions that cover take off, landing, and hovering.

Get the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone now while supplies last. Additionally, take an another 20% off when you use promo code: CYBER20.