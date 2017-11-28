Even with both Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ can still be bought at very special prices from Best Buy, at least with device payment plans on select major US carriers.

But if you waited all this time to get one of Samsung’s spring 2017 flagship phones, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to hold off just a little bit longer. Chances are you’ll see retail pricing dropped further as the Galaxy S9 inches closer, while fans of unusual color options can look forward to a “Burgundy Red” rollout in “select markets.”

It appears only the smaller Galaxy S8 variant is available starting today in Korea in a “new, luxurious hue accentuating the elegance” of its “ergonomic glass and metal form.” There are no words on specific territories slated to receive the snazzy 5.8-inch “Infinity Display” handset next, and of course, no expansion dates.

But the mere fact that today’s announcement came on Samsung’s global newsroom makes us hopeful of a genuine Christmas miracle. This Burgundy Red Galaxy S8 edition feels a lot more festive and special than the Coral Blue model or even the Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8. Why wouldn’t we allow ourselves to dream of eventual US availability?