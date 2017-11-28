Priced as low as $779.99 for Black Friday, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has quickly gone back up to $950 at retailers like B&H Photo Video and Best Buy. That’s also how much the manufacturer charges right now through its official US e-store, with discounts only available if you trade in a “qualifying” pre-owned device.

But if you hurry, you can still get the S Pen-wielding “Infinity Display” flagship at a decent $799.99 on Amazon, or even a new all-time low price of $739.99 from a top-rated eBay dealer.

NeverMSRP probably needs no introduction, selling stuff on the world’s most popular auction website at solid discounts since 2006, and racking up more than 13,000 positive ratings.

Still, although the seller is as trustworthy as they come, and the Galaxy Note 8 on sale will ship nationwide for free in a sealed box, brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged, there are a few compromises you have to make here.

For one thing, these are “international” GSM dual SIM versions fetching 740 bucks a pop, and not official US unlocked models. That means you can’t use them on CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint, and LTE connectivity on GSM networks including AT&T and T-Mobile could prove spotty.

You also need to make do without a standard manufacturer warranty, but at least the return policy feels fair and convenient, with money back or a replacement phone offered during your first 30 days of ownership, no questions asked.

Finally, at the time of publication, only the black Galaxy Note 8 flavor was still in stock on eBay at $739.99.