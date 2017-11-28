Razer Phone goes under razer, flame and bend tests

All Razer inherited from its acquisition of Nextbit was a boxy phone format. The rest of its new Razer Phone came down solidly as an unmistakable creation of a gaming company that prides itself on mass, metal and more.

You would hope that this gamer’s phone would be comfortable being tossed around. Well, Zack Nelson ran a few durability tests on his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel and we’ve learned some important things about what the 120Hz LCD is protected by. There’s also some wishful thinking here for RGB LED fans, too.

We can talk about how the Razer Phone ain’t no Robin all day and night, but you can see the video below. For those who need a digest, scroll further down.

