Razer Phone goes under razer, flame and bend tests
All Razer inherited from its acquisition of Nextbit was a boxy phone format. The rest of its new Razer Phone came down solidly as an unmistakable creation of a gaming company that prides itself on mass, metal and more.
You would hope that this gamer’s phone would be comfortable being tossed around. Well, Zack Nelson ran a few durability tests on his JerryRigEverything YouTube channel and we’ve learned some important things about what the 120Hz LCD is protected by. There’s also some wishful thinking here for RGB LED fans, too.
We can talk about how the Razer Phone ain’t no Robin all day and night, but you can see the video below. For those who need a digest, scroll further down.
- The display’s cover glass is Gorilla Glass 3. While it stands two generations behind Corning’s current product, it manages to scratch at a Mohs hardness level of 6, typical of glass.
- The plastic covers for the front-facing stereo speakers are made of plastic, but should take tumbles nicely. The selfie camera and proximity sensors are covered with glass.
- The bulk of the sides and rear made of metal. Some scratches may leave permanent marks, though.
- The metallic print of the Razer tri-snake logo isn’t easily removed, but the cut-out does have a hole in it leading to the internals. Perhaps this was where an LED or two could’ve ended up?
- The fingerprint scanner — on top of the side-mounted power button — does work, even when scratched.
- The rearside dual-camera glass doesn’t scratch easily, but there is a coating that can get marked up moreso.
- The LCD quickly recovers from prolonged contact with a lighter flame — around 15 seconds.
- Bending the chassis back and forth produces creaking and some arching, but there’s no apparent damage to functional hardware.
