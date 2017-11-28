OPPO might be primarily known for its F-series “selfie experts” and high-end (-ish) R family of relatively inexpensive smartphones, but at least in China, the company has also found (moderate) success with A-series mid-rangers over the past couple of years.

The newly unveiled OPPO A79 obviously improves on the recent A71 and A77, borrowing many features from the Southeast Asia and India-focused F5. We’re talking the same exact 6-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, surrounded by similarly thin bezels.

But the A79 embraces AMOLED technology for superior color reproduction while settling for both a 16MP rear and 16MP front camera, compared to the 16 and 20MP imaging arrangement of the F5.

The two “full screen” phones pack identical octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processing power, but the F5 lets you choose between 4GB RAM/32GB ROM and 6/64 gig configurations, whereas the A79 comes in a single model, offering 4 gigs of memory and 64 of internal storage space.

Just like the F5, the OPPO A79 boasts AI-enhanced beautification capabilities for its more than decent selfie shooter, as well as speedy fingerprint and facial recognition. The slightly smaller 3000mAh battery is of course boosted by VOOC technology to deliver a whole lot of juice after little time spent charging.

Up for domestic pre-orders already, the compact new 6-incher tipping the scales at a measly 140 grams costs the rough equivalent of $365 (CNY 2,399), rolling out to early adopters starting on December 1.