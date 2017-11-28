It felt a little strange for OnePlus to neglect China of all markets when offering fans around the world “a new view” with the 2:1 5T last week. But the company has a surprise for its domestic supporters, and that will surely make up for the 6-incher’s belated regional launch.

To properly celebrate the OEM’s fourth anniversary, a super-snazzy “Lava Red” OnePlus 5T is coming to China on December 17. Something tells us there won’t be a lot of blood-colored units up for grabs, at least at first, so maybe don’t get your hopes up for procuring the thing by the end of 2017.

There are no words on international availability either, although we always suspected a second hue was in the pipeline. After all, last year’s 3T rolled out, in smaller or larger quantities, in a grand total of three paint jobs, none of which stood out as much as the Lava Red OP5T.

Of course, a “standard” Midnight Black version of the thin-bezeled FHD+ OnePlus 5T is also headed for the world’s largest smartphone market. That one will actually start selling this Friday, on December 1, following a short registration period that’s already underway.

It almost goes without saying the handset’s local pricing is lower than everywhere else, at 2,999 and 3,499 yuan in 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8/128 gig configurations respectively. That equates to roughly $455 and $530, compared to $499 and $559 stateside, for instance.

India is finally looking at open, unlimited and unrestricted sales of the 5T as well, through both the company’s official e-store and Amazon.in. Exclusively coated in black, the phone fetches 33 and 38 thousand rupees in the two aforementioned variants, converting to $510 and $590.