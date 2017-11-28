Finally, LG V30 Android Oreo beta gets started in Korea
26 days ago, LG started signing owners of its new V30 and V30+ smartphones up for some beta testing for the Android Oreo update that will be coming along soon. After the V20 was proclaimed as the first one to launch with Android Nougat, this phone launched with Android 7.1.2 after the release of version 8.0.
Finally, those testers are getting the software updates they’ve been waiting for. Snapshots show that the beta image at nearly 1.2GB, apparently finalized on November 20, contains the November 1 security patch. Both phones are receiving the same V300K19c software version.
The beta program is one of several for Android Oreo active right now from Samsung and OnePlus. It follows the HTC U11, Nokia 8 and Xperia XZs getting their official updates.