Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the how Black Friday saw the iPhone X as a huge sell, and Cyber Monday deals gave the iPad and AirPods some good stats. We also talk about the OnePlus 5T in its red color, and its market plan. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL as more issues seem to emerge. Then it’s all about the new Honor V10 and it’s flagship specs for an affordable price. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can still find for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Stories:
You don’t need a Black Friday deal to get the Galaxy Note 8 at a sweet discount from eBay
Black OnePlus 5T is widely available in India, black and red models coming soon to China
Surprisingly affordable Honor V10 comes with slim bezels, Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM
Fringe data reception issues seem to trigger random Pixel 2 reboots
iPads, AirPods and Samsung tabs contributed to the biggest online sales day in history
iPhone X Black Friday weekend sales reportedly topped 6 million units

