The busiest shopping day of the year was busier than all busy days in the past, according to computer software giant Adobe. But surprise, surprise, we’re not talking about Black Friday 2017. At least not as far as online sales are concerned, with a whopping $6.59 billion spent in US e-stores on Cyber Monday, compared to “just” $5.03 billion the day after Thanksgiving.

Even this year’s Turkey Day brought in an estimated $2.87 billion in online revenue for retailers nationwide, and all in all, this is expected to be the first holiday season ever to surpass $100 billion in e-commerce activity.

Cyber Monday e-sales alone saw a significant 16.8 percent increase from the same day last year, which oddly enough is also how much online revenue has surged for the November 1 to 27 timeframe year-over-year.

It’s far from surprising to hear TVs and computers got some of the deepest price cuts on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the latter’s best-selling electronics list toplined by devices like Google Chromecasts, Apple iPads, Samsung tablets, Apple AirPods, and Sony’s PlayStation VR headset.

No smartphones on that list, which further confirms the market has become both saturated and hypercompetitive. Besides, the hottest phones out there were only modestly discounted, sold in BOGO combinations or alongside gift cards at fairly extravagant prices.

As always, iOS users outspent their Android counterparts, with an average order value of $123 compared to $110, and overall, mobile devices set new records for both visits and revenue, at 47.4 percent and 33.1 percent respectively.