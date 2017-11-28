Android

ASUS has a better 2:1 phone in Russia, the ZenFone Max Plus (M1)

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6750T
Octa-core (4x1.5GHz + 4x1GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

5.7 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~424 ppi)

Memory

2GB or 3GB LPDDR RAM

Storage

16GB or 32GB options
microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP @ f/2.0, 35mm + 8MP @ 120°, 16.7mm
Front: 8MP @ f/2.0, 85°, 24.7mm

Battery

4,130mAh w/ 10W charging

Weight

160 grams

Materials

Metal

Operating System

ZenUI 4.0
Android Nougat

One of ASUS’s focus markets is Russia — certain new smartphone models have made their debuts there, but this one is, perhaps, a little more critical than usual as it not only launches the brand into the market with a 2:1 aspect ratio display. This ain’t no 720p screen on the Pegasus 4S like we saw in China.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is doing so with the ZenFone Max Plus (M1), a mouthful of a name for a phone with two rear cameras — one being a wide-angle unit — a large 4,130mAh battery and a big, wide display with 80 percent of the facade covered. The phone has a fingerprint sensor in the back, room for two SIM slots and a microSD card, some form of facial recognition for authentication and it comes with 100 free gigabytes of Google Drive storage for a year.

There’s basic Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 on-board and, sadly, a micro-USB connection — no Type-C.

Price is to be determined, but we do know that the ZenFone Max Plus comes in Black Wave, Azure-Silvery and Sunny-Golden finishes.

