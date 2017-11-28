One of ASUS’s focus markets is Russia — certain new smartphone models have made their debuts there, but this one is, perhaps, a little more critical than usual as it not only launches the brand into the market with a 2:1 aspect ratio display. This ain’t no 720p screen on the Pegasus 4S like we saw in China.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is doing so with the ZenFone Max Plus (M1), a mouthful of a name for a phone with two rear cameras — one being a wide-angle unit — a large 4,130mAh battery and a big, wide display with 80 percent of the facade covered. The phone has a fingerprint sensor in the back, room for two SIM slots and a microSD card, some form of facial recognition for authentication and it comes with 100 free gigabytes of Google Drive storage for a year.

There’s basic Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 on-board and, sadly, a micro-USB connection — no Type-C.

Price is to be determined, but we do know that the ZenFone Max Plus comes in Black Wave, Azure-Silvery and Sunny-Golden finishes.