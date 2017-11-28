Another iOS 11 autocorrect bug: it is what I.T I.S

Those of you who are now relieved to be able to text people in first-person tense on your iPhone or iPad without having Auto-Correct turning the letter “i” into “A ⍰” for no particular reason at all, be warned. If you want to write to a friend about the state of things, you can’t just type “it is what it is,” for Auto-Correction will change the phrase to “I.T I.S what I.T I.S.”

The problem has been a growing one since sometime this month and appears to persist beyond iOS 11.1.1, the update that should fix the earlier autocorrect bug for “i.” Users can head to their devices’ keyboard settings, then tap the Text Replacement subhead and manually enter “it” and “is” as both a phrase and a shortcut to get around the problem.

As for when there will be a fix, Apple has not responded to any press inquiries about the issue and has not made a comment about it, either.