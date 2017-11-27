Android

Today’s the day unlocked HTC U11 units get Android Oreo

Contents
Advertisement

Occasionally, when HTC’s VP of product management tweets, it’s usually a sign that one of the company’s phones is getting a sorely needed update.

It’s happened again. Mo Versi tweeted that the Android 8.0 package is ready for the HTC U11 from Monday. That means today!

This is actually a second serving of Android Oreo to the device as Taiwanese units got first dibs on the update.

There are still the matters of carrier-specific versions like the one on Sprint — “soon,” Versi says — as well as this year’s U Ultra and last year’s HTC 10 — both have been promised updates to Oreo.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, HTC, HTC 10, News, software updates, Sprint, U Ultra, U11, Unlocked
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.