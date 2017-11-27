Today’s the day unlocked HTC U11 units get Android Oreo
Occasionally, when HTC’s VP of product management tweets, it’s usually a sign that one of the company’s phones is getting a sorely needed update.
It’s happened again. Mo Versi tweeted that the Android 8.0 package is ready for the HTC U11 from Monday. That means today!
Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday! Enjoy!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) November 25, 2017
This is actually a second serving of Android Oreo to the device as Taiwanese units got first dibs on the update.
There are still the matters of carrier-specific versions like the one on Sprint — “soon,” Versi says — as well as this year’s U Ultra and last year’s HTC 10 — both have been promised updates to Oreo.