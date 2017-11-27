T-Mobile wraps up BOGO iPhone, BOGO Galaxy, BOGO LG deals today

All black days must come to an end, be it Friday, Saturday or Sunday. In this case, it will end with a huge magenta exclamation point on Monday — today!

T-Mobile has been running “buy one, get one free” deals on all major iPhone, Galaxy and LG devices since November 17 with the “free” part coming in the form of a prepaid debit card valued at the price of the lesser device as applicable. New and existing customers would need to put the devices on a two-year payment plan and add at least one line to their account.

Well, the network told TmoNews that ten days will be enough. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, today’s the day to do it. And since it coincides with Cyber Monday, you may be expected to shell out more to get savings accessories and other little treats as well.

Below are the links you’ll need to get to these deals, find out what their exact terms are for redemption and see what products are eligible under it.

