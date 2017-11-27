You don’t need to wait for the year’s biggest and busiest shopping days to score a solid discount on Sony’s frequently overpriced but also grossly underestimated Xperia smartphones.

In fact, it seems that the company’s latest high-end Android handsets have been up for grabs at lower prices in recent weeks than today, when Cyber Monday deals are technically everywhere.

Then again, if you think things through, you may find that the $599.99 Sony Xperia XZ1 available at B&H Photo Video right now is a better buy than Amazon’s $589 listing from a few weeks ago.

For one thing, you’re not restricted to any color option, and you’re free to pick up the HDR-capable Full HD 5.2-incher in black, blue or pink at the aforementioned price, which offers $100 instant savings compared to the original MSRP.

More importantly however, B&H sells the $600 Sony Xperia XZ1 Dual (model number G8342) with a Sony Xperia Ear gift included at no additional charge. For those of you that don’t remember, the Xperia Ear and Xperia Projector debuted all the way back in February 2016 at the Mobile World Congress in an advanced concept stage.

Normally priced at $179.99, the very discreet voice-controlled smart assistant currently fetches $129.99 through B&H by itself. Quite a generous freebie for Cyber Monday Xperia XZ1 buyers, and in case you’re wondering, yes, both the phone and hands-free personal assistant device are fully covered by one-year warranties.