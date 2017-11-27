Android

Fresh report reiterates possible January launch for both Galaxy S9 and LG G7

When rumors first emerged of a Galaxy S9 public debut eyed for January 2018 rather than February or March, we quickly discarded them as idle speculation. After all, Samsung is always said to consider an early release of its “next big thing” to fend off a recent or future iPhone… before ultimately following a largely predictable timetable.

Why would the GS9 be any different? We’re guessing it might have something to do with the revolutionary look of the iPhone X, because reports are piling up hinting at a revised Samsung flagship schedule.

For real this time, according to Evan Blass, who is very rarely wrong about this kind of stuff, and “industry” sources quoted by Korean media today. What remains unclear is exactly when will people be able to buy the GS8’s successor (s).

BusinessKorea claims “new products” from both Samsung and LG might “start selling as early as January of next year”, but VentureBeat’s Blass talked about a “public appearance at January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas”, followed by “an official launch event in March.”

Whatever the case, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see the LG G7 unveiled at CES 2018 in Vegas in early January. The mobile industry’s number two chaebol could (or maybe should) follow that with a late January commercial rollout to try and get a little head start on the competition, as well as make the world forget about another G-series flop.

