Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 for CES? Google Pixel deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the LG G7, as we hear they might launch as early as CES 2018. We then talk about the deals you can find for the Google Pixel 2 and Google Home mini. Other deals cover Cyber Monday and the ones we expect to stick around a little longer. We also talk about how the HTC U11 has now received Android 8.0 Oreo. We end today’s show talking about how Niantic will bring us yet another hot AR game.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon bundles Essential Phone and 360 Camera at $399 for Cyber Monday only
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL come with free $100 store credit and Google Home Mini for limited time
Google Home Mini discount goes through December 31
Today’s the day unlocked HTC U11 units get Android Oreo
Niantic rounds up $200 million ahead of Harry Potter game
Fresh report reiterates possible January launch for both Galaxy S9 and LG G7

