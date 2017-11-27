Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the LG G7, as we hear they might launch as early as CES 2018. We then talk about the deals you can find for the Google Pixel 2 and Google Home mini. Other deals cover Cyber Monday and the ones we expect to stick around a little longer. We also talk about how the HTC U11 has now received Android 8.0 Oreo. We end today’s show talking about how Niantic will bring us yet another hot AR game.

Stories:

– Amazon bundles Essential Phone and 360 Camera at $399 for Cyber Monday only

– Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL come with free $100 store credit and Google Home Mini for limited time

– Google Home Mini discount goes through December 31

– Today’s the day unlocked HTC U11 units get Android Oreo

– Niantic rounds up $200 million ahead of Harry Potter game

– Fresh report reiterates possible January launch for both Galaxy S9 and LG G7