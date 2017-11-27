Android

Original Pixel and Pixel XL on Verizon is just $5 a month

Verizon‘s looking to cleanse its stock of Pixel and Pixel XL units as the Pixel 2 generation looks to gain a foothold. Fortunately, that means that consumers can take advantage of that cleanse through big discounts this Cyber Monday.

If you’re getting a smaller Pixel, head to Verizon‘s site instead where the 32GB variant is $5 a month and the 128GB unit is $10 a month, both for two years.

While Verizon is also offering a discount on the Pixel XL, the best deal for the 32GB Pixel XL model on Verizon lives on Best Buy and pricing stands at just $5 per month — that’s a total savings of $549.

Of course, all this helps if you’re looking to upgrade on Cyber Monday and get Verizon service as well.

We just posted about a deal for Project Fi where customers can get either a Pixel or Pixel XL and get $100 in bill credits, though only the 32GB Pixel XL is available and at its usual price of $669.

