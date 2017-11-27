OPPO F5 Youth gives the youth big selfies for a budget

While we were tracking the approach of a new F-series “Selfie Expert” device from OPPO, we also noticed two others on their way as well — one with an amazing 6GB of RAM and this one right here.

The OPPO F5 Youth is meant for a youth’s budget, so there are a few omissions here like the one rear camera instead of two and a MediaTek chipset instead of one from Qualcomm. But it still is able to give “flagship class” specifications like a 2:1 display, facial recognition for authentication and a killer 16-megapixel seflie camera with “Bokeh Effect.”

Other pieces of information about the F5 Youth include its dual-SIM nature (with a separate microSD card slot) and a fingerprint sensor.

The Philippines kicks off availability in the general target area of South Asia with a price mark of ₱13,990 or about $278.