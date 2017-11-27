Android

OPPO F5 Youth gives the youth big selfies for a budget

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6763T Helio P23
Octa-core (8x2.3GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches LTPS
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP @ f/2.2
Front: 16MP @ f/2.0 w/ 2μm

Battery

3,200mAh non-removable

Release Date

November 22th, 2017

Weight

152 grams

Materials

Aluminium unibody

Operating System

ColorOS 3.2
Android 7.1 Nougat

While we were tracking the approach of a new F-series “Selfie Expert” device from OPPO, we also noticed two others on their way as well — one with an amazing 6GB of RAM and this one right here.

The OPPO F5 Youth is meant for a youth’s budget, so there are a few omissions here like the one rear camera instead of two and a MediaTek chipset instead of one from Qualcomm. But it still is able to give “flagship class” specifications like a 2:1 display, facial recognition for authentication and a killer 16-megapixel seflie camera with “Bokeh Effect.”

Other pieces of information about the F5 Youth include its dual-SIM nature (with a separate microSD card slot) and a fingerprint sensor.

The Philippines kicks off availability in the general target area of South Asia with a price mark of ₱13,990 or about $278.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
GSMArena
Source
OPPO
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, F5, F5 Youth, News, Oppo, Philippines, Pricing, Specs
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.