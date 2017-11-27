OPPO F5 Youth gives the youth big selfies for a budget
MediaTek MT6763T Helio P23
Octa-core (8x2.3GHz Cortex-A53)
ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
6 inches LTPS
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)
3GB RAM
32GB + microSD up to 256GB
Rear: 13MP @ f/2.2
Front: 16MP @ f/2.0 w/ 2μm
3,200mAh non-removable
November 22th, 2017
152 grams
Aluminium unibody
ColorOS 3.2
Android 7.1 Nougat
While we were tracking the approach of a new F-series “Selfie Expert” device from OPPO, we also noticed two others on their way as well — one with an amazing 6GB of RAM and this one right here.
The OPPO F5 Youth is meant for a youth’s budget, so there are a few omissions here like the one rear camera instead of two and a MediaTek chipset instead of one from Qualcomm. But it still is able to give “flagship class” specifications like a 2:1 display, facial recognition for authentication and a killer 16-megapixel seflie camera with “Bokeh Effect.”
Other pieces of information about the F5 Youth include its dual-SIM nature (with a separate microSD card slot) and a fingerprint sensor.
The Philippines kicks off availability in the general target area of South Asia with a price mark of ₱13,990 or about $278.