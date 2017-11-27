Android

OnePlus 5 Android Oreo Open Beta begins on schedule

With the OnePlus 3 and 3T finished for major OS support, it’s time to concentrate on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

And as promised, OnePlus has announced that the OxygenOS Open Beta program has opened up for the OnePlus 5. Fans will have to flash a ROM in order to participate in this program, but will then be able to receive OTAs for the duration of the beta. They’ll also have to flash a factory ROM when the Oreo update goes public. All of this process and what is encompassed within the beta is undertaken at users’ risk.

With all the regular Oreo upgrades like picture-in-picture viewing for video apps as well as better text fill features and a new design for the Quick Settings panel, there are also OnePlus-made features like Parallel Apps — the ability to access two accounts on the same app from the launcher — and a new direct link to the Shot On OnePlus upload community.

All the information is available at the source link below the story. The all-new OnePlus 5T should have a beta program started around Christmas or so.

Via
MobileSyrup
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Beta, developers, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 5.0
