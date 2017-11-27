More Verizon Wear24 Android Wear watches available at $80

eBay comes through again for Android Wear as reseller TechRabbit has placed a huge lot of Verizon’s discontinued Wear24 watch for sale at $79.99 apiece.

The watche can connect to the network’s LTE signals and runs Android Wear 2.0. As many tech critics have said, it’s not the best wearables experience around. But it is the latest. The listing has been up for more than a day and even though more than 1,300 units have been sold as of this post, there’s still a little under half of the inventory remaining.

The Wear24 was earlier sold on eBay at $130. It retailed upfront at $350.