Android

More Verizon Wear24 Android Wear watches available at $80

Contents
Advertisement

eBay comes through again for Android Wear as reseller TechRabbit has placed a huge lot of Verizon’s discontinued Wear24 watch for sale at $79.99 apiece.

The watche can connect to the network’s LTE signals and runs Android Wear 2.0. As many tech critics have said, it’s not the best wearables experience around. But it is the latest. The listing has been up for more than a day and even though more than 1,300 units have been sold as of this post, there’s still a little under half of the inventory remaining.

The Wear24 was earlier sold on eBay at $130. It retailed upfront at $350.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
eBay
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, carriers, Deals, discounts, Ebay, News, Smartwatches, US, Verizon, Wear24, Wearables
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.