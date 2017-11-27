Android

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL come with free $100 store credit and Google Home Mini for limited time

Google got a little flak from stock Android-loving bargain hunters on Black Friday for offering no Pixel 2 discounts whatsoever, focusing instead on smart home and VR deals, but now Cyber Monday is here, and Big G has a nice surprise for us all.

The official online US Google Store still lists the baby Pixel 2 at $649 and up, and the jumbo-sized Pixel 2 XL starting at $849, but from now until November 30 at 11:59pm PT, those prices include a promo code for a free Google Home Mini and additional $100 to be spent on a future purchase.

The search giant’s donut-sized smart speaker is hardly an extravagant buy on its own right now, fetching $29 instead of a $49 MSRP. Meanwhile, that complimentary $100 Google Store credit comes with absolutely no strings attached, merely requiring a Google Payments account with a US billing address, and heading your way via email alongside full redemption instructions.

You’ll be able to use the coupon towards any Google Store purchase, so for instance, you can get a $299 Google Home Max… when it actually begins shipping. Or even a slightly more affordable Pixelbook. Speaking of, the “high performance Chromebook” is currently sold with a bundled “standard” Google Home at no extra charge, which… doesn’t exactly qualify as an irresistible Cyber Monday promotion.

But it’s better than nothing, and the same goes for the Google Home Mini gift offered to Pixel 2 and 2 XL buyers regardless of their favorite phone color, configuration or payment method.

