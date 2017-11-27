Screen bezels are so 2016, and no matter if you like to call them Infinity Display, FullVision, EntireView, all-screen, edge-to-edge or FullView smartphones, everyone seems to agree this is the future.

But while we’ve seen the occasional low-cost, mid-range 2:1 handset unveiled by companies like Huawei or LG to accompany their bezel-shrinking flagships, no OEM has so far covered as many price points as Gionee with “FullView” mobile devices.

Based in China, big in India a couple of years ago, and thirsty for global fame all of a sudden, the company domestically took the wraps off the thin-bezel M7 and M7 Power a couple of months back, expanding its international lineup today with half a dozen new phones declaring death to display borders.

The Gionee S11 is not the most impressive model of the bunch, but it’s the one eyed for the widest release starting in December. Priced at the rough equivalent of $270 in China, the gorgeous “four-sided curved” 6-incher clearly squeezes into a remarkably compact body, carrying one of those hot quad-camera setups.

You get 16 and 8MP snappers on the back, as well as 16 and 5MP front-facing cams, delivering “hardware-level real-time bokeh”, Crystal Clear Zoom, and Group Beauty Selfie. Android 7.1 Nougat runs the software show, and a respectable Helio P23 processor is aided by a solid 4GB RAM in providing more than decent raw speed while going relatively soft on a 3410mAh battery.

The Gionee S11S upgrades everything from the SoC to the memory count (Helio P30 and 6 gigs of the good stuff), not to mention the four-cam arrangement, composed of 20 and 8MP sensors for selfies, as well as 16 and 8 megapixels for “traditional” photos.

But believe it or not, the $500 or so Full HD+ 6-incher is not Gionee’s costliest new device. That would be the leather-clad 6.4-inch M7 Plus, packing a Snapdragon 660 processor, huge 5000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, but oddly enough, a single 8MP front camera and 16 + 8MP dual rear-facing shooters.

Finally, cash-strapped folks looking for eye-catching designs should consider the $210 Gionee M7 Mini, $200 S11 Lite and $150 F205, all three of which sport (relatively) slim screen bezels and decent features… for their prices.