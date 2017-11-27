Android

Save $100 on Project Fi by buying a new Pixel or the Moto X4

Google MVNO Project Fi is trying to get new customers excited for its service with some holiday spirit. But if you aren’t able to “Fi it Forward” by referring boatloads of people to this carrier, you can still feel like you’ve saved a bit of money by getting an upgrade.

Through November 30, you can pay full price for a Moto X4, a Pixel or a Pixel XL and then get $100 in bill credits. Pretty simple, right? Well, if you go further with a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, not only will you get the bill credit, but you’ll get a free Google Home Mini to boot — not that those other customers would have to pay too much to get that smart speaker this holiday season.

We’re also seeing the same basic deal on the new Pixels at the Google Store and you could always bring that phone over to Project Fi anyways. But with those other phones, dealing with Project Fi directly might just be the best thing to do.

 

