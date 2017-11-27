It’s almost time for BlackBerry Mobile, aka TCL Communication, to unveil a sequel to the surprisingly well-reviewed KEYone, which means two things. On one hand, we can probably expect the “KEYtwo” speculation to gradually ramp up over the next few weeks.

On the other, bargain hunters should start doing what they like most. Namely, scouring the interwebs for what we hope will be deeper and deeper discounts at more and more retailers, with fewer and fewer strings attached, conditions and obligations.

You don’t have to work very hard to find the best Cyber Monday deal available stateside on the black-and-silver BlackBerry KEYone with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. That’s because both Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging $449.99 instead of a $549.99 list price.

You’re looking at unlocked units with 4G LTE connectivity and standard US warranties, but you actually need to be careful what variant you end up purchasing if you have a particular carrier in mind.

The KEYone is sold with separate GSM and CDMA support, and the latter configuration works on Verizon, but not Sprint. Unfortunately, Amazon appears to be all out of GSM unlocked inventory, with Best Buy fully capable of shipping either model nationwide for free in a matter of days.

In addition to the obvious productivity angle enhanced by a rare physical QWERTY keyboard, the $450 BlackBerry KEYone also has an epic battery life going for it, a more than decent 1080 x 1620 pix res touchscreen, Android 7.1 Nougat with Oreo on the way, and a pretty great 12MP rear-facing camera too.