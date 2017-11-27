Cyber Monday shoppers get $150 off iPhone 7 and 7 Plus from Best Buy
You had plenty of time to take advantage of Best Buy’s extensive Black Friday deals on new and old smartphones, some of the best tablets out there and ultra-affordable wearable devices, many of which were available in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
But if you hesitated to make a big holiday purchase, today’s your final chance to pull the trigger at an unbeatable price. Probably the most compelling Cyber Monday “doorbuster” for last-minute mobile device shoppers is the iPhone 7 at a cool $150 discount.
The world’s top-selling smartphone between July and September, as the iPhone 8 largely failed to impress, and the iPhone X took a while to see daylight, this iOS classic starts at just $16.62 a month with installment plans.
All in all, you’re looking at a payment of $398.88 for a Verizon-specific 32GB 4.7-inch iPhone 7, which goes up to $518.88, or $21.62 a month for two years, if you’d rather get the iPhone 7 Plus on the nation’s most popular wireless service provider.
Sprint and AT&T subscribers, both existing and future, should fret not, as Best Buy charges 150 bucks less than usual for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with the two carriers’s device payment plans as well.
When all is said and done, the smaller version will set you back around $400, no matter which of the three operators you choose, while the iPhone 7 Plus costs $520 or so. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are themselves still on sale at Best Buy, fetching $549.84 and $649.92 with 64GB storage, as well as $649.92 and $749.76 in 256 gig configurations… with Sprint installment plans only.