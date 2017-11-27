You had plenty of time to take advantage of Best Buy’s extensive Black Friday deals on new and old smartphones, some of the best tablets out there and ultra-affordable wearable devices, many of which were available in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

But if you hesitated to make a big holiday purchase, today’s your final chance to pull the trigger at an unbeatable price. Probably the most compelling Cyber Monday “doorbuster” for last-minute mobile device shoppers is the iPhone 7 at a cool $150 discount.

The world’s top-selling smartphone between July and September, as the iPhone 8 largely failed to impress, and the iPhone X took a while to see daylight, this iOS classic starts at just $16.62 a month with installment plans.

All in all, you’re looking at a payment of $398.88 for a Verizon-specific 32GB 4.7-inch iPhone 7, which goes up to $518.88, or $21.62 a month for two years, if you’d rather get the iPhone 7 Plus on the nation’s most popular wireless service provider.

Sprint and AT&T subscribers, both existing and future, should fret not, as Best Buy charges 150 bucks less than usual for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with the two carriers’s device payment plans as well.

When all is said and done, the smaller version will set you back around $400, no matter which of the three operators you choose, while the iPhone 7 Plus costs $520 or so. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are themselves still on sale at Best Buy, fetching $549.84 and $649.92 with 64GB storage, as well as $649.92 and $749.76 in 256 gig configurations… with Sprint installment plans only.