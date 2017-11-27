Android 8.1 Oreo gets second and final developer preview
A maintenance update is headed for Android Oreo and we’re on the penultimate step towards that goal. The second and final developer preview for Android 8.1 is now official and will be available to Android Beta Program participants over the next few days via OTA.
The APIs were already close to being final in the first preview last month, but this update should make things better for Android Go users — software for devices with 1GB of RAM or less — and improve the Neural Networks API. In this case, Google is focusing on improving on-device artificial intelligence processing through its TensorFlow Lite framework.
We’ve covered a couple of new features on this update, but we hope that a catastrophic factory reset bug gets fixed here.
As always with situations like these, Google is pushing developers to upgrade their Android Studio program and make sure that their apps are also up to date.
In a bit of irony to the Android Go bit the Nexus 5X and 6P as well as the Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C are getting this beta update as well as the finished update first. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will see their Pixel Visual Core imaging co-processors get activated.