Nintendo has gotten all the downloads and accolades it could in its first days as a mobile games publisher. But it’s only when the servers come down from major congestion does a game truly blow up and make people wonder. The latest franchise adoption seems to be proving that out.

Eurogamer reports via screenshots that server issues did affect players of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp since November 21. Nintendo acknowledges this in a notice users see when they reboot the game. Users can log back in and claim compensation in the form of 20 Leaf Tickets — usually attained through in-app purchases — from their mailbox by December 23.

Like many games in the market, Animal Crossing has daily rewards that grow in value as a function of how many days in a row a user opens the app. If this issue blocked off a person from logging in seven consecutive days and attaining an Animal Crossing van skin, it would be grounds to get annoyed.