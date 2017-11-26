Let’s get net neutral in November mailbag | #PNWeekly 280

You may mock the United States with its late November traditions of athletes playing their hardest in a sport prone to cause major head trauma, storing leftover turkey, beans, potatoes, stuffing and pie for up to a week after the family banquet of political fissures and… Black Friday. We’re not going to talk about those things.

Since we’re getting off of that gravy train ourselves, we’ll keep it tight, keep it cozy and keep it quick with questions from our mailbag and social media and a few bits of housekeeping to take care of — like the basic fabric of what’s keeping the internet usable by consumers here in said united states. Hayato Huseman of Android Central will join us for this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on November 26th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 280

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

November 26, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Hayato Huseman (Android Central)

Sponsor

eero, a distributed Wi-Fi system that can expand your modem’s coverage. It’s just as easy as placing it on a flat surface and plugging it into your modem.

The new 2nd-gen eero now has tri-band capabilities with a third 5GHz radio. Low-power smart home appliances such as doorbells and thermostats can also reach eero through a Thread frequency. All of this while delivering twice the speed of the original.

The eero Beacon, which can act as a mesh to help distribute the signal, just needs to be plugged into power to work and is more powerful and smaller than the original eero.

You can get free overnight shipping if you decide to purchase an eero yourself! Go to eero.com and enter offer code “POCKETNOW” at checkout. Thanks to eero for sponsoring this episode of the #PNWeekly!

News Summary

Highway to Heaven: AT&T and Verizon top performance results

Fuchsia OS: Apps on Swift coming soon?

Concealed: Google and Uber hid data

Tesla: What are you doing, Tesla?

Mailbag / #PNWeekly

LG G6 at $400-500 or LG V30 at double the price?

Will we get to the HTC U11 Plus?

Net neutrality, the trifles of Verizon and a lot more on #PNWeekly.

•

See you soon!